On the set of ‘Servant,’ Rupert Grint shares a sweet photo of his daughter Wednesday in her own director’s chair.

Rupert Grint is back to his parenthood duties after his anticipated appearance in the 20th anniversary Harry Potter reunion special. He shared a rare photo of his daughter, Wednesday, on Instagram.

“Hello! It turns out I’m terrible at Instagram.”

But, regardless, Happy New Year! Thank you for tuning in to The HP Reunion.

So fun to look back and share some of those memories with you all,” the 33-year-old England native wrote on Instagram on Friday, January 21, alongside a photo of her 19-month-old daughter, Wednesday, sitting in a baby-sized director’s chair.

“Servant Season 3” was written on the back of the chair.

The toddler was dressed in dark jeans and a white shirt in the photo.

Her blonde hair was pulled back into a ponytail and held in place by a pink ribbon.

“On a darker note, Servant Season III is creeping up on us,” he continued in his post.

Also, if you’re around at 5pmGMT12pmEST, @mnight and @nelltigerfree will be going live to answer your questions and concerns.

Then visit @appletvplus to see the Season 3 premiere.”

The 29-year-old Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging star and his partner, Georgia Groome, who were first linked in 2011, welcomed their baby in May 2020, one month after news of the Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging star’s pregnancy broke.

“We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time,” the couple’s rep told Us Weekly at the time. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl.”

Several months later, Grint introduced his then 6-month-old daughter to his Instagram followers, writing in November, “Hey Instagram… only 10 years late, but here I am.”

Grint on the Gram! I’m here to introduce Wednesday G Grint to all of you.

“Rupert, stay safe.”

The Snatch alum recently reminisced about his HP tenure during HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts televised special.

During the premiere of the streaming show earlier this month, Grint waxed nostalgic about his filming experience.

He revealed former in an emotional scene.

