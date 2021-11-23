On the set of “Spider-Man,” Tobey Maguire was irritated by James Franco’s crush on Kirsten Dunst.

On the set of ‘Spider-Man,’ James Franco’s crush on Kirsten Dunst caused friction with Tobey Maguire.

The friendship between Peter Parker and Harry Osbourne is one of the most important story arcs in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise.

The two best friends in Raimi’s Marvel superhero adaptation are foreshadowed to become bitter enemies.

However, there was initially some tension between co-stars James Franco and Tobey Maguire, just as there was between their characters on screen.

Franco admits that he had a thing for Maguire’s love interest, Kirsten Dunst, which contributed to the tense atmosphere.

Many young actors, including Freddie Prinze, competed for the role of Spider-Man in 2002.

Joe Manganiello Jr.

Franco was another young actor who tossed his name into the Spider-Man hat and told the Paly Voice about the audition.

Franco explained, “Well, I first auditioned for the role of Peter Parker, and it went well.”

“As a result, they spent a significant amount of money on the sets and cranes, which is unusual for an audition.”

So I went ahead and did it, and then I sat around for six weeks, biting my nail.”

Franco was disappointed to learn that he had been passed over for the role.

Raimi, on the other hand, believed he was better suited for another role.

“But then the director, Sam Raimi, called me, and we got along so well that he asked if I wanted to play Harry.”

He claimed that no one else had auditioned for the part.

With that, James Franco joined a cast that included Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, among others.

However, certain circumstances caused Franco and Maguire to have a symbiotic relationship behind the scenes at first.

During the first Spider-Man movie, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst had a quiet romance.

Even the director was unaware of the couple’s relationship because it was kept so private.

According to People, Raimi said, “They apparently began dating each other, I believe, in the middle of the first movie…although I didn’t know it at the time.”

“However, they did eventually break up before the second film.”

I was worried they wouldn’t have the same chemistry as before, but that was just me.”

Franco admitted to having a crush on Dunst around the time Maguire and Dunst started dating.

As a result, he and his co-star in Maguire had a quiet feud.

“Tobey and Kristen developed into a…

