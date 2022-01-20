On the set of ‘The Social Network,’ Dakota Johnson claims Jesse Eisenberg ‘didn’t acknowledge’ her.

Jesse Eisenberg allegedly ‘didn’t acknowledge’ Dakota Johnson on the set of ‘The Social Network’

On the set of The Social Network, Dakota Johnson didn’t get a warm reception from Jesse Eisenberg.

Johnson claims that Eisenberg, who plays Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg in the film, didn’t speak to her on set during a Vanity Fair interview with Andrew Garfield, who also starred in the 2010 film about the beginnings of Facebook.

“You and Jesse [Eisenberg] were so busy on that movie, and I was obviously in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching,” Johnson says of his small role in the film as a Stanford University student and the romantic interest of Napster founder Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake).

“I remember sitting down with you guys for lunch one day, and you asked me a lot of questions,” Johnson, 32, recalls, adding, “You (Andrew) were really nice, and Jesse didn’t acknowledge me.”

He was most likely acting.”

Eisenberg could have been channeling his character at the time, according to Garfield.

“Oh, my goodness, I have no idea.”

Garfield tells Johnson, “I feel like I have to defend him in some way.”

“Perhaps there was a little bit of Zuckerberg in there at the time.”

Even if it was only for a few seconds, being on screen made Johnson nervous.

“I was so nervous,” she recalls of her role in Aaron Sorkin’s and David Fincher’s film The Social Network.

“You know, I don’t sleep before I shoot anything, so you have that hollow, nervous, shaky feeling.”

It was fantastic.”

While Johnson is unsure about her first impression on Eisenberg, Garfield assures her that she made a lasting impression on him.

“I saw you at a party, I believe.”

Garfield recalls, “I think it was at the Oscars or something.”

“You were so lovely and energetic, and you seemed genuinely excited to connect.”

