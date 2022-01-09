On the set of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2,’ Joey Batey had an unexpected and ‘nightmare’ encounter with a furry rodent.

In both The Witcher and The Witcher Season 2, fans fell in love with actor Joey Batey in the lead role of Jaskier.

Season 2 sees the lovable singing bard’s story take a more thrilling turn while still maintaining his comedic charm.

Batey revealed during a small scene in The Witcher Season 2 that filming with his furry co-stars was not easy, which resulted in a tense situation.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Witcher.]

In season 2, Jaskier discovers Yennefer bound and in peril by Redanian soldiers.

Soldiers nearby mistake him for a spy and detain him.

Fans will see Jaskier again in episode 6 of The Witcher Season 2 as he sits in a prison cell guarded by a soldier.

To pass the time, Jaskier is singing a new song in true bard fashion.

In the cell, he also makes friends with two mice.

The soldier becomes irritated by Jaskier’s singing and leaves to use the restroom.

Geralt takes advantage of the situation to defeat the guard and save Jaskier.

It’s the first time they’ve seen each other since The Witcher, when they parted ways.

Batey reveals the mishap while filming the cell scene with his two mouse companions during an interview.

It’s not always easy to film with animals, no matter how adorable they are.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Batey describes a “nightmare” encounter he had on the set of The Witcher Season 2’s episode six.

Jaskier is sitting in his cell and conversing with some mice as if they were his friends.

One of the furry rodents has climbed onto Batey’s chest, he reveals.

“A mouse got stuck in my chest hair at one point.”

“They were like, ‘Joey, there’s a mouse in your chest hair,'” Batey said.

Rather than panicking, the actor maintained a calm and amusing demeanor.

Batey reprimanded Gordon, the small rodent he had named, and told him to get out of his chest hair.

“Obviously,” Batey said, “I named them all.”

Batey appears to share more of Jaskier’s personality traits than previously thought.