On the set of ‘Twilight,’ Robert Pattinson approached Kristen Stewart ‘a lot,’ but she declined.

Robert Pattinson Asked Kristen Stewart ‘a Lot’ on Set for ‘Twilight,’ but she Still Turned Him Down

When they first started dating, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples.

However, a relationship between the two seemed unlikely at first.

At least in Pattinson’s case.

This is due to Spencer’s initial rejection of Pattinson’s advances.

Kristen Stewart was once a little more open about her relationship with Robert Pattinson than she usually is.

The young actress revealed in an interview with Howard Stern that she truly believed she was in love with The Batman star.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Stewart stated, “We were together for years, that was my first [love].”

“My high school boyfriend and I were head over heels in love.”

He’s the best.” “I’m super f****** in love with him, but Rob and I were a little older and it was just ‘gu gung.’

Stern also asked Stewart if, given the chance, she would have married Pattinson back then.

“I wanted to… no, I’m not a super-traditionalist, but every relationship I’ve ever had, I thought that was it.”

I’ve never [dated]casually… maybe one or two.

She went on to say, “I’ve never been the most laid-back person.”

When Pattinson met Stewart, he admitted to another party that he was more than just starstruck.

Nancy Kirkpatrick, Summit Entertainment’s president of worldwide marketing, worked closely with the cast during the Twilight era.

Kirkpatrick spoke about how Pattinson couldn’t stop gushing about Stewart at the Forever Twilight in Forks Festival Panel.

“Rob and I were on a private plane, en route to a Walmart, of all places, and we were chatting.”

“Oh, yeah,” he says.

Kirkpatrick told Fandom, “I was in love with Kristen from the very first time I saw her in the audition.”

However, because of Stewart’s age, he was advised not to approach her.

“‘She’s only 17! You’re 21! You can’t, hands off,’ [Twilight director Catherine Hardwick] told [Rob], ‘So I had to wait.’

When Pattinson finally decided to approach Stewart, Stewart initially refused to accept her co-star’s advances.

Pattinson once told OK (via Marie Claire): “Our chemistry was so good that I asked her out a lot.”

Stewart did appear to give Pattinson a chance in the end, as…

