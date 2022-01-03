On The Simpsons, who plays footballer Grayson?

On The Simpsons, who plays football player Grayson?

Americans have been watching FOX’s animated comedy The Simpsons since 1989, and have met a slew of new characters.

Grayson Mathers, a young football prodigy, was introduced to viewers in January 2022, and now fans are curious about the man behind the voice.

Marge Simpson battled Mr. Burns in The Simpsons episode “The Longest Marge.”

Grayson’s soul suffocates.

Grayson is a football prodigy who plays for the Springfield Atoms, and he is voiced by Beck Bennett, a Saturday Night Live alum.

Bennett, 37, is an American actor, comedian, and writer who was born on October 1, 1984.

Bennett made headlines in 2021 when he announced his departure from Saturday Night Live after eight years, saying it felt like the “universe was telling [him]to do,” and that it had “been eight years of basically long-distance with [his]wife.”

“I adore you, SNL, and I’m going to miss you terribly.”

Thank you for eight years of extraordinary people and life-changing experiences.

Bennett said on Instagram at the time, “I had so much fun.”

He was best known for his impersonations of Vladimir Putin and Mike Pence on the show.

Bennett has appeared in Sing, DuckTales, and Marvel’s MODOK in addition to The Simpsons and SNL.

Bennett has been married to Jessy Hodges, a 35-year-old American actress best known for playing Sophie Parker in the web series Anyone But Me, since 2018.

The main characters of The Simpsons have remained the same for 33 seasons.

The voices are provided by the following actors:

Season 33 was announced alongside the renewal of the show for seasons 34 and 35, which will run until 2023.

