On the six-year anniversary of her husband René Angélil’s death, Celine Dion pays tribute to him.

On the 6-Year Anniversary of René Angélil’s Death, Celine Dion Remembers Him

René Angélil, Celine Dion’s late husband, is being remembered today.

The 53-year-old singer took to Instagram on the six-year anniversary of Angélil’s death to share a touching message.

Angélil passed away in January.

After a battle with throat cancer, he died on June 16, 2016.

He was 73 years old when he died.

Dion shared the lyrics to her 2019 song “Courage” on Friday, along with a black-and-white photo of her late husband.

Before they married in 1994, Angélil worked as her manager, and the two had three sons together: René-Charles, 20, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 11, who are now 11 years old.

“I’d be lying if I said I’m fine; I think of you at least a hundred times a day, because I hear your words in the echo of my voice just like you’re there… I miss you,” she wrote.

Every year on the anniversary of his death, Dion pays tribute to her late husband.

She shared a photo of the two holding hands last year.

“René, it’s been 5 years… We don’t think about you every day,” she wrote.

“We’re asking you to guide us, protect us, and keep an eye on us now more than ever.”

And we pray that you will shine your love on the entire world, especially on those who are going through extremely trying times right now.

You will always be in our hearts and lives.

Celine, René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy, we adore you… xx…”

“I’ll never find another love like René again,” Dion told ET in September 2019.

“But at the same time, I have to say that I still believe I am the luckiest woman in the world in terms of my children because I have dated the best man in the world,” she said.

“And I still see him every day because my three children… they look so much like him and do so many things like him, and it’s incredible.”

He was a one-of-a-kind individual.”

She didn’t rule out dating in the future, though.

