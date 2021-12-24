On the tenth anniversary of Little Mix, Jade Thirlwall debuted a new leg tattoo in honor of the band.

On the tenth anniversary of Little Mix, Thirlwall debuted her new tattoo, which is a tribute to the band.

Jade, 28, had a tattoo of the band, which was formed on The X Factor, on her calf.

“To commemorate 10 years of Little Mix,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the etching, thanking the tattoo artist, Just Tattoo Of Us star Danny Robinson.

Following the blackfishing controversy, Jade’s brother was accused of ignoring her former bandmate Jesy Nelson.

Karl, the singer’s brother, went to Madame Tussauds with his wife and two children and posed with the band’s waxwork, but he blocked Jesy’s model, who is 30 years old.

Some Little Mix fans said Karl’s snub was “iconic,” and that now that Jesy has left the band, she should expect to be censored from photos.

Others, on the other hand, believe Jesy deserves credit for her role in Little Mix’s success.

“Jesy was a part of Little Mix and is one of the reasons that Little Mix is so successful,” one fan said.

“This is a statue of the four of them, and they shouldn’t treat it as if Jesy never existed.”

“It’s not that I despise him; I just think this is incorrect.”

“Suggesting she’s unimportant or embarrassing to have a picture with is shade,” another said.

The photos come a month after Little Mix’s three-piece released a song called Cut You Off, which fans believe is about Jesy.

“Clearly pathetic!” wrote one fan.

“By doing that in the photo, by blatantly shading in Cut You Off, they’re making themselves look bitchy and passive aggressive, which isn’t cute.”

When Jesy’s first solo music video was released, she was accused of “blackfishing,” with a fan claiming to have received critical messages from Leigh-Anne criticizing Jesy.

Jesy then joined Nicki Minaj for a savage live stream to address the allegations, where she giggled as the American rapper called Leigh-Anne a “jealous clown.”

None of the Little Mix members have spoken out about the livestream or the leaked messages.

