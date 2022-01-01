On ‘The Tonight Show,’ Johnny Carson admitted that Audrey Hepburn ‘completely unnerved’ him.

Johnny Carson hosted more than 20,000 guests during his 30-year tenure on The Tonight Show.

At this point, he has firmly established himself as one of the greatest television icons of all time.

In the years leading up to his retirement, one of his most devoted and inquisitive guests inquired if there was any celebrity who had surprised him in the more than 20 years he’d been hosting.

In response, he stated that Audrey Hepburn, a fashion and film icon, had left him “completely unnerved.”

Audrey Kathleen Ruston was born on May 4, 1929, in Brussels, Belgium.

She spent much of World War II studying in the Netherlands and battling the hardships of German occupation.

Her thin frame was allegedly caused by malnutrition as a result of limited food supplies when she was younger.

She eventually made her stage debut in 1948, which led to Broadway and eventually film, according to Biography.

Her career took off, and she became one of the most famous actors and fashion icons of all time.

However, later in life, she gave up acting to devote her time to humanitarian efforts for children, reportedly inspired by her own experiences in the Netherlands.

She became a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in the late 1980s and began traveling the world to raise awareness of impoverished youth.

Regrettably, Hepburn died in January.

After undergoing treatment for a rare form of abdominal cancer, he died on June 20, 1993, at the age of 63.

Betty White and Carson discussed their long friendship during a 1987 interview on The Tonight Show with Betty White.

Despite their familiarity, she admitted that Carson’s greeting “shook” her.

The roles were then reversed, with White, the guest, asking Carson the questions.

“Is there anyone who comes on that really throws you off?” White inquired, noting that Carson was seasoned by that point and might not have had an answer.

He did, however, have someone in mind.

“Weirdly enough, the only time I was bothered on this show was when Audrey Hepburn was on,” he responded.

“I’m not sure why,” says the narrator.

In 1976, Hepburn appeared on The Tonight Show.

“You know, she’s very — not aloof — proper maybe is the word,” the almost indestructible host said of his stoic…

