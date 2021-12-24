On ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Have We Seen the Full Spectrum of Number Five’s Powers?

In 2019, Netflix released The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in 2022, but no specific date has been set yet. The series is based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name, and it quickly became a smash hit for the platform.

Season 3 takes us into uncharted territory, with the show loosely following the events of the comics.

Does this imply that Number Five has more superpowers than in the comics?

Aiden Gallager’s character, Number Five, in The Umbrella Academy, is unquestionably the most dangerous of the group.

Five’s superpower allows him to manipulate space and time, allowing him to essentially time travel via “space jumps.” As a teenager, he grew frustrated with his adoptive father’s refusal to let him make larger jumps, so he went out on his own.

Five jumped far into the future and became stuck, just as Reginald (Colm Feore) predicted.

Before The Handler (Kate Walsh) discovered him and his ability, he spent 40 years in a desolate wasteland in which humanity had been wiped out.

She persuaded him to join the Temps Commission, which is in charge of overseeing the space-time continuum.

Five eventually returned to The Umbrella Academy, but he managed to age backward in the process.

He’s now a 53-year-old man trapped in the body of a 13-year-old boy.

Vanya (Elliott Page) has been portrayed as the most powerful member of The Umbrella Academy thus far in the series.

Vanya was unaware of her abilities in Season 1 because Reginald kept her drugged to keep them dormant.

Her rage triggered the apocalypse when she finally discovered her abilities.

Number Five devises a plan to save the world and return his brothers and sisters to the present time in Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy.

Vanya, on the other hand, is adamant about saving Sissy, with whom she fell in love during her time in Dallas.

Five is concerned that this will jeopardize his plan and forbids her from doing so.

Number Five warns Vanya not to “test him” as the two begin to square off.

Vanya’s power, which entails manipulating sound vibrations and converting them into energy, isn’t completely under her control, as viewers are aware.

Telekinesis, flight, and the ability to create protective barriers are all examples of this.

At first glance, it appears that Vanya’s abilities far outnumber those of Number Five.

However, his admonition to not…

