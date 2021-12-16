On The Voice 2021, who came in second place?

On The Voice 2021, who came in second?

Unfortunately, on The Voice, only one person can win it all, but the 2021 runner-up made history by demonstrating that it is never too late to pursue your dreams.

This Voice runner-up has been a fan favorite throughout the season, with many threatening to boycott the show if she didn’t win in the season finale.

Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Hailey Mia, and Wendy Moten were among the finalist for season 21 of The Voice.

Moten, a 56-year-old Memphis, Tennessee native, was the show’s runner-up this season, and many believe he was cheated out of first place.

Despite losing, the Team Blake singer managed to impress the judges with a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know” and a personalized rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“I’m completely stumped.”

After all these weeks of speaking with you.

After you’ve completed all of these tasks.

I’m at a loss for words to express my admiration for you.

After that, you go out and do something similar.

Blake Shelton, who was seen begging America to vote for Moten, said, “We’ve never seen anything like you on this stage in 21 seasons.”

Moten’s performance was later described by John Legend as “perfect” and “flawless.”

Moten was born on November 22, 1965, and is best known for her 1992 single “Come In Out of the Rain,” which charted at No. 8 in the United Kingdom in February 1994.

According to her bio, Moten has worked as a backup singer and toured with a variety of artists over the years, including Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, and Vince Gill.

She also performed at the Grand Ole Opry in 2019.

She has become a fan favorite since her debut on season 21 of The Voice, and she even gave fans a scare when she appeared to trip and fall while performing on stage.

The trio Girl Named Tom was crowned the winner of The Voice’s two-part finale, making them the first group to ever win the reality show.

Josh, Bekah, and Caleb Liechty are siblings who make up the trio.

While Girl Named Tom was the overall winner, many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Moten’s loss.

“Wendy Moten was robbed!!! This season’s Voice did not go to the best talent…

One user tweeted, “This is hilarious!”

Another person commented, “Is it the Voice or the Voices?” Wendymoten was robbed! She was miles ahead of anyone on the show, EVER! Girl named Tom was the most mediocre of the…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.