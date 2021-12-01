On ‘The Voice,’ Holly Forbes, Jeremy Rosado, and Jershika Maple have an instant save.

The live shows for The Voice season 21 have begun, and it’s time for fans to vote!

Following the Top 10 performances on Monday night, the Top 8 will be announced on Tuesday’s live show, including the winner of yet another Instant Save, a five-minute fan-voted competition between the remaining performers for a chance to stay in the competition.

When host Carson Daly announces that Instant Save voting is open during Tuesday’s show, fans can vote for their favorite artist by using The Voice’s official app or voting online at NBCcomVoiceSave, with the winning artist being announced at the end of the show and moving on to next week’s lives.

(hashtag)Downloaded TheVoice app?Instant Save reminder set? pic.twitter.com/compjqq4xSv8Z

Examine the Instant Save rivals below and vote for your favorite!

Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m., The Voice airs.

PTET on NBC Check out the video below for more from this season!

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Instant Save for Holly Forbes, Jeremy Rosado, and Jershika Maple on ‘The Voice’

Allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] [wpcc-script async charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

‘The Voice’ Instant Save: Vote for Holly Forbes, Jeremy Rosado and Jershika Maple