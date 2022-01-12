On ‘The Young and the Restless,’ former ‘Guiding Light’ actor Robert Newman plays Ashland Locke.

Robert Newman, who played Ashland Locke on ‘The Young and the Restless,’ is now Ashland Locke on ‘The Young and the Restless.’

Richard Burgi’s character Ashland Locke (The Young and the Restless) will live to see another day.

Fans speculated on the status of Ashland after Burgi announced his impending exit from the show.

Viewers will see a lot more of Ashland, but it will be played by a new actor.

The producers of The Young and the Restless wasted no time in recasting Ashland now that Burgi is no longer on the show.

Robert Newman will make his debut as Ashland next month, according to Soap Opera Digest.

Newman is a veteran of daytime television, best known for his role on Guiding Light as Josh Lewis.

Exclusive: Robert Newman Is Yandamp;R’s New Ashland! https:[email protected]@[email protected](hashtag)RobertNewman(hashtag)YR(hashtag)YR(hashtag)YR(hashtag)YR(hashtag)YR(hashtag)YR(hashtag)YR(hashtag

Victoria Has Doubts About Her Wedding to Ashland, According to ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation

From 1981 to 2009, Newman portrayed Josh on the show.

Newman received two Daytime Emmy nominations during his tenure on Guiding Light.

Josh’s romance with Reva Shayne (Kim Zimmer) made him famous, and the two became the show’s supercouples.

Josh and Reva reunited in the finale and drove off on their next adventure together.

On The Young and the Restless, Burgi played Ashland, a popular character who was well-received by viewers.

Fans speculated on the reason for his departure after learning of his departure.

Burgi, on the other hand, has finally revealed the reason for his departure.

Burgi claimed in an Instagram story that he was fired because he “inadvertently violated the show’s COVID policy,” explaining that he tested positive for COVID after visiting family on the east coast over the holidays.

Burgi then went on a five-day isolation period before returning to work, rather than the show’s recommended 10-day period.

Burgi is disappointed in his departure, but he respects the show’s decision.

Burgi had nothing but good things to say about his replacement, Newman.

“I sincerely wish the gentleman who will be performing in Ashland a wonderful time.

He’ll be collaborating with an incredible actress and a fantastic cast.”

On The Young and the Restless, Newman’s replacement as Ashland is huge news.

On Twitter, Newman’s longtime fans expressed their delight at his new role.

“It’s going to be interesting and unexpected.”

However, I do get to see Robert Newman on television on a regular basis.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.