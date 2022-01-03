Mishael Morgan is a character on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless, a popular American soap opera that first aired in 1973, is still going strong today.

In 2013, Mishael Morgan debuted on the show.

Mishael Morgan was born in Trinidad and Tobago on July 15, 1986.

Maggris and Monique are Mishael’s two sisters.

She and her family relocated to Canada from New York when she was five years old.

The now-35-year-old studied at York University in Toronto and first appeared on television in 2008.

Mishael appeared in The Best Years, a Canadian teen drama, on a regular basis between 2008 and 2009.

She went on to star in the films Casino Jack and Total Recall, as well as Republic of Doyle.

She’s also appeared in episodes of Supernatural, The Listener, and Backpackers as a guest star.

Mishael wed Navid Ali in May of 2012.

In 2015, they welcomed Niam, their first child.

Naliyah, the couple’s second child, was born three years later.

Mishael made her debut as Hilary Curtis on The Young and the Restless in May of 2013.

After unsuccessful attempts to renegotiate her salary five years later, Mishael announced her departure from the show on June 11, 2018.

On July 27, 2018, she made her final appearance as Hilary Curtis, in which her character died in a car accident.

However, Mishael reappeared the following year as Amanda Sinclair, a new character on the show.

In 2018 and 2019, she received two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Hilary Curtis.

On March 26, 1973, CBS aired the first episode of The Young and the Restless.

The show originally followed two main families: the Brooks and the Fosters, who lived in a fictionalized version of Genoa City, Wisconsin.

Two new families were added to the roster in the 1980s: the Abbotts and the Williams.

The Young and the Restless has won 11 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series and is America’s most popular daytime drama.

Yandamp;R has a sister show called The Bold and the Beautiful.

