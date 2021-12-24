On their 20th anniversary in Italy, Gino D’Acampo’s wife breaks down in tears as he surprises her with a vow renewal ceremony.

Gino D’Acampo’s wife is overcome with emotion as he surprises her with a vow renewal ceremony in Italy on their 20th anniversary.

GINO D’Acampo’s surprise wedding vow renewal in Italy left his wife Jessica in tears.

The TV chef surprised Jessica, whom he met when she was 18 years old, with a trip to Puglia to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.

“So the Bella, she’s not really a waitress, she’s going to marry us again,” Gino said in the latest episode of Gino’s Italian Family Adventure, pointing at a waitress.

“Are you serious?” Jessica exclaimed, taken aback.

Gino then handed her a bouquet of flowers, dressed in a white shirt and tie, and said, “Yes, this is for you.”

Gino then used a tablet screen to show Jessica a video call with their children, Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and Mia, nine years old.

“Mummy, you look lovely; I wish I was there!” Mia exclaimed.

“Mum, stop crying,” Luciano said as he looked at his tearful mother.

“Today is a wonderful day.”

Gino recently revealed that he and his wife have complete trust in one another.

Jessica isn’t “jealous” that he’s “surrounded by women,” he revealed.

“When I met my wife, I realized she was an extremely generous, clever woman,” Gino told Weekend magazine.

“My friends’ girlfriends stopped them from doing things, but Jessica gave me a lot of freedom from the start.”

“Caging men isn’t going to work.

I have a lot of freedom.

She doesn’t say, “But you’ve been gone for the past week,” if I say, “I’m taking friends out.”

“It’s pointless to have a man around if he doesn’t want to be.”

Earlier this month, the This Morning chef sparked outrage when he called parents who allow their children to become picky eaters “morons and idiots.”

“When people ask me what I think about fussy children with food, I tell them there is no such thing as a fussy child,” Italian Gino explained.

There isn’t anything like that.

“However, there is such a thing as moronic parenting.

I use the term “moron” to refer to people who are completely stupid.

A child does not grow up to be picky.

There’s no way.

It’s the parents who are to blame.

“They don’t want to fight, they don’t want to have the argument at the table, they don’t want to see their children go to bed hungry.”

“I am capable.”

If Mia does not finish everything on her plate, the chef claims she will be sent to her room without food.

“Don’t eat the ravioli,” he said on the Sweat, Snot, and Tears podcast.

So Mia wouldn’t be at the table, would she?

