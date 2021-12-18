On their 33rd wedding anniversary, Katie Price pays a sweet tribute to her mother Amy and stepfather Paul.

After Amy’s recent troubles, the mother-of-five paid tribute to her “rock.”

The 43-year-old former glamour model shared a photo of her mother and stepfather relaxing on a beach day.

In a striped summer dress and sandals, Amy looked elegant.

She sat next to Paul, who was dressed casually in a burgundy t-shirt and blue shorts.

The happy couple smiled and beamed for the camera while wearing sunglasses.

“Mum andamp; Dad’s anniversary,” Katie wrote.

I’m so happy for them because they’ve been together for 33 years and are still going strong.”

Last month, the Celebrity Big Brother winner thanked her family on Instagram for sticking by her after her drink-driving crash in her BMW last September.

Katie’s post came as she was avoiding a prison sentence this week.

Following a car accident near her home in Sussex, she was instead given a 16-week suspended sentence.

Katie was also given a two-year driving ban following the September 28 collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green.

She was driving to see a friend when the accident happened around 6.20 a.m., according to Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

“I took drugs, I shouldn’t be driving, I admit it all,” she told officers after the collision.

The TV personality was detained and taken to the hospital on the spot.

The TV star was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 sessions of rehabilitation work with probation, and a two-year driving ban on Thursday.