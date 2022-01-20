On their first royal engagement since the Queen stripped Andrew of his titles, William and Kate visit a museum.

On their first royal engagement since Andrew’s titles were stripped from him, William and Kate visit a museum.

WILLIAM and Kate had their first royal engagement today, following the Queen’s decision to expel Prince Andrew from the Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kept up their public personas with a visit to London’s Foundling Museum as Andrew adjusts to life away from the royal spotlight.

During a face-to-face meeting with the Queen last week, he was stripped of his “His Royal Highness” title and military honors.

Buckingham Palace broke the shocking news later that day, amid mounting public outrage over the Duke of York’s sex assault suit.

He is accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was just 17 years old, and he now has to face his US case as a “private citizen,” which means he can’t use royal privileges to shield himself.

Andrew’s accusations, however, had no effect on Kate and Wills’ morning stroll through the capital.

The couple were all smiles as they met with staff at the museum, which tells the story of the Foundling Hospital, which Kate became patron of in 2019.

They also made no mention of Prince Harry’s legal action against the United Kingdom over the government’s decision to remove his police bodyguards.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex retired from royal duties two years ago, they lost their round-the-clock security.

The couple, who are said to want to visit Britain to meet their royal relatives and introduce their baby daughter to them, claim it is unsafe to travel without them.

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for the rest of his life,” a legal representative for the duke said.

“He is still sixth in line to the throne, has served two tours of combat in Afghanistan, and his family has faced well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats in recent years.”

“While his role within the institution has evolved, his status as a member of the royal family has remained the same.

The threat to him and his family hasn’t gone away either.

“While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, that security is unable to replicate the necessary police protection required while in the United Kingdom.”

“Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home in the absence of such protection.”

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee, a police task force, is in charge of a list of important public figures and royals who are protected around the clock by the government.

“In a nutshell, Harry’s argument is: ‘You got the law wrong,'” a source told The Mail on Sunday.

“He believes his security was removed at the wrong time.”

In the event that the case goes to trial,…

