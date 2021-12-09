On their first wedding anniversary, revisit Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw’s fairytale romance.

On their first wedding anniversary, relive Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw’s fairytale romance.

Oh, the adventures that a year can bring!

Morgan Stewart, an E! News personality, is celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary today, December 1.

Jordan McGraw, her husband, is number nine.

Last year, the couple married in an intimate ceremony, and the Daily Popco-host shared the happy news on Instagram the next day, writing, “Btw…Jordan and Morgan McGraw.”

Morgan had previously announced that she was pregnant in August 2020 after her engagement to Jordan over the Fourth of July weekend, and Baby Row McGraw was “at” the nuptials.

Row was born to the host of the Necessary Realness podcast in February 2021.

Morgan announced that she is expecting baby number two, and Row is already preparing to be a big sister.

2 in September

(8)

“I’m done,” she joked during Daily Pop, “it’s Botox and booze after this.”

“I’ve always said I want to have babies really close together to get it done,” Morgan joked on Necessary Realness. “At least now I get to black out, dump, be insane, and not have to get double sets of toys.”

Morgan keeps the romance alive by starring in steamy music videos with her husband Jordan and making NSFW sex confessions.

“He’s probably more romantic, but I’m thoughtful,” Morgan previously exclaimed about Jordan while visiting her father-in-law, Dr.

“This is the person I could have a child with,” Phil says in his podcast, Phil in the Blanks.

He’d be there at all times.”

In honor of their wedding anniversary, check out Jordan and Morgan’s cutest moments together.

Morgan and Jordan wish you a happy Thanksgiving from “the 2.5 of us,” as he put it.

The adorable couple went on a weekend getaway to Utah’s renowned Amangiri resort in November.

Is there anything more delightful than Morgan cheesing from ear to ear?

Jordan, a.k.a. Morgan, wished him well.

With a sweet Instagram post, she wishes “my guy, all-around favorite person, master chef, and baby daddy” a happy 34th birthday.

“A big thank you to the universe for bringing it all back around for us ;)” she continued.

“Let’s hope our daughter has your nose and eye color….

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Relive Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw’s Fairytale Romance on Their First Wedding Anniversary