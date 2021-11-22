On their honeymoon in Bora Bora, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum share adorable photos.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Share Sweet Pics From Their Bora Bora Honeymoon

Paris Hilton and her new husband, Carter Reum, are enjoying an idyllic honeymoon in the South Pacific.

On Sunday, the reality star shared some stunning photos from the couple’s trip to Bora Bora, which she dubbed the “First stop on our Honeymoon world tour…”

Hilton and Reum wore wetsuits while swimming in the crystal clear waters off the island’s coast, as well as on the deck of a small boat floating in the stunning turquoise expanse.

One photo even showed the couple swimming with stingrays, which is one of the island’s many popular activities.

“Swimming in the South Pacific oceans with my love (hashtag)ParisAroundTheWorld (hashtag)MyDreamHoneymoon (hashtag)ParisInLove,” Hilton wrote alongside romantic photos of the newlyweds, one of which included one Reum planting a sweet kiss on her new wife’s face.

Hilton also shared a few more photos from her Bora Bora vacation, including one of her wearing a t-shirt with the words “Wifey for Lifey” on the front and back, which she’s selling on her website.

Hilton and Reum married in November at her late grandfather’s Bel Air estate.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Demi Lovato, and others were among the 250 guests at the wedding.

The weekend festivities continued with a private carnival party on the Santa Monica Pier on Friday and a second star-studded reception on Saturday.

The newlyweds were “absolutely exhausted from the weekend festivities and barely have voices,” a source previously told ET, “but they both had the best time and the celebrations were everything they could have asked for.”

“They’re overjoyed and overjoyed to be married, and they can’t wait to embark on this new adventure together,” the source continued.

