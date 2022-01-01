On this week’s ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ a drunken kiss puts Brooke and Ridge in danger.

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, there were a lot of twists and turns.

It would be an understatement to say they ended the year on a high note.

Someone was proposed to, someone else was caught kissing Santa Claus (well, ‘Deacon Claus,’ at least), and there was general chaos and mayhem throughout Los Angeles.

After this week, fans were left reeling.

In 2022 and beyond, we can expect even more craziness.

Let’s get this party started!

SoapHub reports that Zende finally asked Paris to marry him on the December 29 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Children, break out the champagne; they’re getting married! Or are they?

“Paris (Diamond White) became a little uneasy during her and Zende Forrester Dominguez’s (Delon de Metz) romantic dinner,” the outlet reported.

“She wanted a carefree night, and he was making it all about them.”

Underneath the surface, she sensed more.

She was absolutely correct.”

Of course, the next day, Paris insisted on being “young and unattached.” Does this mean she wants to be carefree and fancy-free, or does she want someone else, like Thomas or, say, Carter?

Indeed, from the mouths of babes.

According to Soaps.com, Brooke and Deacon had more than a little bit of the plonk on the December 30 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

(Besides, why not.)

It’s New Year’s Eve, after all.) But there’s a problem with the booze: it lowers your inhibitions.

In Brooke and Deacon’s case, it actually lowered their inhibitions to the point where they kissed.

And who should happen to catch them in the act but little Douglas? And because good old Deacon was dressed up as Santa Claus, it’s easy to believe that Brooke was caught kissing Santa Claus, as the old song goes.

According to the outlet, “Douglas looks out the window of the mansion and sees Brooke with a man in a Santa hat.”

“Deacon tells Brooke that he has always loved her and pulls her into a kiss.”

Douglas grins as he observes…

