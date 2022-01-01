On TikTok, what does it mean to be a “material girl”?

What does TikTok’s term “material girl” mean?

In the last few years, TIKTOK has swept the globe.

Every day, it seems like a new TikTok trend emerges, and the most recent one is about being a “material girl.”

People began attaching the TikTok track to their videos in the fall of 2021, igniting the TikTok trend.

The trend is linked to posting content that portrays someone placing a high value on material possessions.

The material girl trend also places a premium on high-end items and living a lavish lifestyle.

When people hear the words “material girl,” they may think of the 1984 Madonna song, but millennials and Gen-Z will think of TikTok.

Despite the fact that the song’s peak popularity did not occur until 2021, the Saucy Santana single was released in 2019.

Santana’s real name is Justin Harris, and he is a musician and artist from Florida.

They began their career as a makeup artist for the hip hop duo City Girls before deciding to pursue a career as a rapper.

Lyrics in the song glorify living a posh lifestyle:

“(Material girl) And I get it from my mammyBalmain, bustdowns, these h*** can’t stand me(Material girl) Currently working on a GrammyMeanwhile, p**** popping with ya man in Miami(Material girl) Chanels and pearlsThat’s the trick that keeps the girls”

It’s simple to join in and possibly become a material girl, as with many TikTok trends.

Many videos feature people flaunting their designer clothes, money, jewelry, and other valuables.

You can also join the trend by including the track in your video and doing things that are purely self-indulgent.

Some listeners use the song as a satire of everyday life luxuries such as Starbucks runs or Uber rides instead of taking the subway.

Because of TikTok’s popularity, many people have the song stuck in their heads.

“Santana yelling “Material Girl” is interrupting my internal monologue,” one user wrote on Twitter.

That tweet has received over 66K likes on social media.

