On tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, who went home?

On January 3, viewers were introduced to the 31 women vying for Clayton Echard’s heart in the new season of THE Bachelor, which premiered on ABC.

The 28-year-old reality star appears alongside host Jesse Palmer on the show.

There will be spoilers in the following paragraphs.

On January 10, 2022, none of the contestants were sent home during the second week of The Bachelor.

This included Cassidy, who appeared to stake her claim as the season’s first villain.

“There’s no way I’m not getting a rose at this point,” she said, raising eyebrows among the contestants.

The season, which began on January 3, began with 31 women and ended with 22, after two women were eliminated prior to the rose ceremony.

Salley Carson, 26, was the first to leave after realizing she wasn’t up to the task.

Carson revealed that filming for The Bachelor happened to fall on her wedding day.

“This is when I should be walking down the aisle,” she explained to Clayton.

“This is when I should be having my first dance.” I thought I was ready, but I’m not sure my heart is.

Claire Heilig, 28, was the second woman to leave, but Clayton was the one who sent her home, telling her that he didn’t “think it’s fair to have someone here who doesn’t want to be here.”

The spray tan artist didn’t get along with Echard and told everyone about it except him.

After the two sat down and talked, Claire was eventually kicked out of the competition.

After failing to receive a rose, Daria Rose, Samantha Jeffries, Hailey Malles, Ivana Noble, Jane Paik, Lindsay Dobbs, and Rianna Hockaday were sent home.

Clayton met over 20 ladies, some of whom left in a dramatic limo and are still in the game.

Hunter entered with a snake in his hand, Kira approached Clayton in lingerie and a lab coat, and Jill handed him an urn containing the remains of her ex-boyfriends.

The following is a complete list of the women who will be able to see the mansion for another week:

Every Monday at 8 p.m. ET, ABC airs The Bachelor.

With a membership, you can watch the show on Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream.

