On Too Hot To Handle, who is Holly?

On Too Hot To Handle, who plays Holly?

TOO HOT TO HANDLE returns for a third season of sexy singles, rule-breaking, and brawls.

Lana has a lot of reasons to take money from the (dollar)200,000 prize fund, according to the Netflix show’s trailer, which includes Holly Scarfone.

This year’s Too Hot To Handle retreat has selected Holly as one of the singletons.

The 23-year-old Canadian also works as a model while studying psychology at the University of Colorado Boulder.

She shared a photo of herself wearing a graduation gown on her Instagram account in June 2021.

She travels a lot, as evidenced by her Instagram, with highlights from NYC, Puerto Rico, Paris, and Monaco.

Her Instagram posts show that she has walked multiple runways as a model, including one at which Jordin Sparks performed.

She’s also walked for Paul Mitchell, Menez, and Art of Hannah Jane, among others.

Holly describes herself as a “work hard, play hard” type of girl who fantasizes about having boyfriends from all over the world.

She dislikes relationships and has no plans to marry, so she could be a heartbreaker in the retreat – beware, boys and girls.

Holly, who describes herself as “super confident and super sexual,” could be entertaining to watch.

Her Instagram is littered with bikini photos taken in stunning locations, as well as photos from the VMAs.

Holly will be hoping to grow her Instagram following, which currently stands at 19.5k, and land some brand deals once the show premieres.

@hollyscarfone is her Instagram handle if you want to check out her work.

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, a new group of singles will be duped by virtual assistant Lana on the new season of Too Hot To Handle, which will premiere on ABC.

Will they, however, walk away with the (dollar)200,000 prize?

Netflix will immediately make all episodes available to stream.