On TV and Online, How to Watch Jennifer Lopez and Maluma’s Marry Me Concert

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have announced a concert special to celebrate the release of their new film Marry Me.

Find out how to watch on TikTok, E!, and Peacock.

It’ll be a night where you’ll say “I do.”

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have announced a special concert in celebration of their new film, Marry Me, and E! has all the details.

At 9 p.m., Peacock’s TikTok (@peacocktv) will premiere Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Live, a one-hour concert event starring Jennifer Lopez and Maluma.

The event will then be broadcast live on Peacock on February 14th.

JLo will perform six songs from Marry Me, including a duet with Maluma called “On My Way,” as well as an acoustic rendition of his song “Segundo.”

Four real-life couples will be married during the concert by an ordained minister, with Lopez and Maluma in attendance, in honor of the film’s love theme.

Marry Me, which will be released in theaters and streamed on Peacock this Friday, Feb.

The film 11 tells the story of Kat Valdez, a superstar.

Kat makes a split-second decision to marry a random audience member played by Owen Wilson after finding out her A-list fiancé Bastian (Maluma) has cheated on her minutes before a live concert.

Before the concert airs on E! on Thursday night, catch up on our JLo mini-movie marathon on Feb.

Starting at 1 p.m., Enough and The Wedding Planner will be shown.

The soundtrack to the film Marry Me is now available.

