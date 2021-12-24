On TV and Streaming, 2021 will be remembered as the year when positivity reigned supreme.

Despite the fact that 2021 had its low points, these shows elicited laughter, smiles, and other positive emotions.

Look back on the series for which we are thankful as the new year approaches.

A dark TV show was the last thing on people’s minds in 2021.

Viewers were looking for something lighter to binge after turning off their computers and walking the short distance to their couches in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

Who wants to watch Ellen Pompeo on Grey’s Anatomy go into a COVID-induced coma when you might know someone who is?

Of course, that’s an extreme example, but TV shows and movies are frequently meant to be a diversion from reality.

As a result, the return of Ted Lasso, Emily in Paris, and other series was a welcome relief.

Whether it was on purpose or not, the cast and crews behind these incredible shows gave us the warm and fuzzy feelings we had been missing after more than a year in quarantine.

In an August interview with The Wrap, Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham said, “We all wish that 2020 as it happened just didn’t happen.”

But, since it happened that way, and that’s when we happened to show up, it’s just like, “Well, if we were of any assistance, then happy to have assisted.”

The series wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows 247, as is customary.

But we had to include shows like This Is Us because we wouldn’t be able to appreciate the good without the bad.

Check out the gallery below to see the shows we’re grateful to have seen in 2021!

Yes, there is death in this Hulu series, but Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin inject humor and lightness into every scene, and it brings such joy to see these three characters who were once strangers become family as they solve the murder of Tim Kono.

It’s much easier to laugh about the highs and lows of adolescence as an adult.

It’s one of the things that makes Mindy Kaling’s show so funny: there’s an understanding that everything will work out for Devi, who is played with sincerity and…

