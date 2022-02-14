On Valentine’s Day, Khloe Kardashian SHADES Tristan Thompson with a post about ‘TRUE love’ after he welcomes a love child.

Following the NBA star’s love child scandal, KHLOE Kardashian took a swipe at her ex Tristan Thompson in a Valentine’s Day post.

After paternity tests revealed that Tristan, 30, fathered a third child with another woman, he admitted to cheating on Khloe, 37.

In an Instagram Story, the reality star took a shot at her baby daddy.

She snapped a photo of their three-year-old daughter True in a heart-shaped picture frame next to a display of Valentine’s-themed cupcakes.

Red and pink frosting, as well as heart-shaped sprinkles and various holiday toppers, were used to decorate the sweet treats.

“(hashtag)TrueLove,” she captioned the photo.

Fans speculated on the meaning of the hashtag, wondering if it was a nod to her daughter or a subtle dig at her cheating ex.

Khloe also shared a tray of heart-shaped cookies iced for the occasion in a series of follow-up posts.

While the toddler hugged her mother in her bedroom, the E! alum recorded her daughter wishing her followers a “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Tristan confirmed last month that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ newborn son Angelou, after the two hooked up several times while he was dating Khloe.

The Sacramento Kings player claimed his relationship with Maralee was a one-night stand at first, but later admitted they had sex several times.

With a lengthy public apology on his Instagram Stories, he tried to make amends with Khloe.

“I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, according to paternity test results released today.”

I’m fully accountable for my actions.

I was looking forward to raising our son amicably now that paternity had been established,” he wrote.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

“You don’t deserve this,” he said in the next story, addressing Khloe.

You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.”

My actions have certainly not reflected how I see you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think,” he concluded.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies once again.”

After Khloe “accidentally” dropped a clue on Instagram last week, fans speculated if she had forgiven Tristan for his infidelity.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a special Valentine’s Day gift from her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 42.

The video began with the founder of Good American snapping a photo of the card that came with the gift, which read: “To: Khloe, From: Kourtney and the Poosh team.”

In contrast,

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.