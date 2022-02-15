On Valentine’s Day, Molly Mae posts adorable throwbacks of Tommy Fury surprising her with a HUGE romantic gesture.

On Valentine’s Day, Molly Mae shares adorable throwbacks of Tommy Fury surprising her with a HUGE romantic gesture.

On Instagram, MOLLY-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury shared a glimpse of their romantic Valentine’s Day.

After they traveled from Manchester to London for work, Molly, 22, was surprised with a huge gesture from the boxer.

During the day, the Love Island stars went their separate ways, but Tommy, who is also 22, arranged for his girlfriend to be picked up in a car and taken to a luxury hotel.

When Molly walked into the room, dozens of heart balloons and a large bouquet of white roses greeted her.

Molly also wrote a touching tribute to her ITV2 boyfriend, who she met on the show.

Last year, the reality TV star turned entrepreneur shared a photo of herself and her mother dressed up for her mother’s wedding.

“It’s only you I get to see.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my boy,” she captioned the series of photos. “Doing life with you is an absolute pleasure.”

Other photos depicted the couple during their relationship, including trips to New York and the Lake District.

In the comments, Tommy gushed to his girlfriend, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day baby, how did I get so lucky?”

Molly had handcrafted a photo album for him, and she had penned notes to him beside each picture.