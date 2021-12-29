On ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ James Kennedy was confronted about his ‘controlling’ behavior toward Raquel Leviss ahead of their split.

Ahead of their split on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ James Kennedy was confronted about his ‘controlling’ behavior toward Raquel Leviss.

Several of James Kennedy’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars used the new episode to confront him about his tendency to micromanage his fiancée Raquel Leviss’ decisions.

James, 29, tried to help Raquel, 27, have a more “classy” engagement party by shutting down any other ideas during the Bravo series’ Tuesday, December 28 episode.

The UK native told his partner about her upcoming plans, “Definitely no strippers.”

“I just don’t want it to turn into a trashy bachelorette party,” she says.

Raquel later told her sister that her fiancé does tell her what to do about “certain things,” but that she doesn’t want him to develop a habit of being controlling.

He always seems to think he knows what’s best for me.”

James found himself rehashing the topic with Brock Davies and Tom Sandoval after discussing his relationship issues with Lala Kent.

After Tom, 38, expressed concern, James explained, “I’ve been controlling in the past with past girlfriends, right? But I am not a controlling person, fiancé [or]boyfriend to Raquel.”

Despite the fact that the episode ended on a positive note, Kennedy and Leviss announced in November that they had called it quits since season 9 ended.

“We decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement after these 5 wonderful years together,” they wrote in a joint statement after filming the reunion special.

“We love each other a lot, but we’re no longer in love.”

Please keep any negative thoughts to a minimum because we only want the best for each other.

The former couple made the “difficult decision” to split up after a “tumultuous relationship,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

“They both want different things,” a source told Us.

“They don’t have romantic love anymore, but they still love each other as friends.”

… They’re still figuring out what their lives will be like now that they’ve split up.

They have a lot of respect and admiration for one another.”

