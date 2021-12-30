Scheana Shay discusses her hair loss after giving birth on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

Pregnancy and childbirth have a variety of effects on the body.

Since giving birth to her daughter, Summer Moon, on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay’s hair has changed.

Shay recently revealed to her Instagram followers that she is suffering from “postpartum hair loss.”

While some celebrities prefer to keep their pregnancy diaries private, Shay has been open and honest with her fans.

Shay miscarried in June 2020, only a few weeks after learning she and boyfriend Brock Davies were expecting their first child.

In an interview with ET, she later called the experience a “complete mind f***.”

After a few months, Shay became pregnant again.

Summer Moon was born in April 2021.

Shay, on the other hand, had a “terrifying” time at work.

She had preeclampsia and “had all of these drugs pumped into my body,” she told Us Weekly.

Shay’s YouTube fans are also given a look into his personal life.

She has a lot of vlogs about her pregnancy, labor, and being a first-time mother.

Shay has also expressed an interest in starting a family.

The new mother, on the other hand, has stated that she is unlikely to have another traditional birth.

“I’ll be freezing my eggs and considering a surrogate, adoption, or taking our chances,” she told Us Weekly.

Scheana Shay Admits Hair Loss Is Her "Biggest Insecurity" Since Summer's Birth

Shay’s hairline has changed as a result of her pregnancy.

On a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Shay was seen wearing a high ponytail at an event.

The reality star, according to People, received negative feedback about her appearance after the episode aired.

On Instagram Story, Shay left a message for the trolls and critics who came for her hair.

“To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight,” she explained, “it was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I would facetune.”

“After giving birth to my child, I suffered from postpartum hair loss.”

“It’s slowly returning,” Shay added, “but I’m still pumping milk every three hours since Summer stopped latching.”

I’m not sure if breastfeeding plays a role in this…

Infosurhoy has entertainment news.