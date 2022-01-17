On what would have been her 43rd birthday, Aaliyah’s family issued a statement.

On what would have been Aaliyah’s 43rd birthday, her family issued a statement.

Aaliyah’s fans, friends, and family members miss her as much now as they did when she passed away in 2001.

Aaliyah turned 43 years old this year.

She was only 22 years old when she died.

On social media, her friends and family paid her heartfelt tributes.

In remembrance of Aaliyah’s 43rd birthday, which would have occurred on Jan.

The singer’s family paid tribute to her on social media on March 16.

They expressed their admiration for Aaliyah in a video featuring a floral arrangement surrounded by candles, as well as an unreleased version of her singing “Ave Maria.”

They wrote in the caption, “To You Our Love Flowers From Above Candles From The World We Will See You Again Bask In The Day God Sent You We Will See You And Your Comrades Again Not Yet, Not Yet.”

“All Who Truly Loved You and Still Love You, Mom, Dad, Ra.”

“Perpetually.”

They also shared a throwback photo of the Romeo Must Die star in a separate post.

The message began, “Happy Birthday, baby girl.”

“Today, we honor your life, legacy, and radiant spirit.

You shone brightly and with such zeal in everyone you met and everything you did.

“You will live on in our hearts and minds forever.”

Aaliyah’s friend, who is also a member of the production team behind her iconic musical style, wished her a happy birthday.

Elliott first collaborated with Aaliyah on her sophomore album, One in a Million, and remained a key member of her crew and career until her death.

Your IMPACT is FOREVER! You are still (TIMELESS) Your work andamp; STYLE are still INFLUENCING a new generation Happy BornDay Aaliyah You are loved and missed by manyLove you pic.twitter.comKV5J9u6zpj

On Twitter, the “Get Ur Freak On” rapper paid tribute to Aaliyah.

“Babygirl, your SPIRIT lives on even though you are no longer here in physical form,” she wrote.

“Your IMPACT LIVES ON! You are still (TIMELESS) INFLUENCING a new generation with your work and style.

Many people love and miss you, Aaliyah.

I adore you.”

Aaliyah’s fans can commemorate her birthday and legacy more than 20 years after her death…

