On what would have been Zen’s first Christmas, Nick Cannon posts pictures of his entire family.

On what would have been his first Christmas, Nick Cannon shared a few pictures of his entire family, including his 5-month-old son, Zen.

Cannon wished everyone a Merry Christmas from “The Cannons,” writing, “Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight! Love The Cannons!!” in his Christmas post.

The slideshow included holiday photos of Cannon with his children Monroe and Moroccan, ten, Golden, five, Powerful Queen, one, Zillion and Zion, six months, and a photo of Cannon cradling his youngest son.

The Christmas family photos come just days after Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, posted a tribute to their late son, in which she discussed her grief.

Scott shared a photo of a Christmas onesie on her Instagram Story on Thursday, which she said she was excited for Zen to wear.

Zen’s onesie was placed on top of a pile of his clothes in his crib.

Scott provided insight into her grieving process as he addressed the heap of clothes.

“Perhaps you should close the nursery door,” she wrote in the caption.

“Perhaps you should keep the door open.

Perhaps you’ve put some things in boxes, or perhaps you still fold and store them in drawers.

This is where I am right now.

I’d pass by his room and occasionally go in.

Some of his clothes are being washed, but others that still smell like him are being set aside.

I’m building a pile because I’m unsure what to do, but I’m not in a hurry to make a decision.”

Scott also stated that she is “thinking of all who are grieving this holiday season,” and that she is reading everyone’s supportive messages and “keeping them close to me during this time.”

Scott addressed the red “My First Christmas” onesie in the caption of her Instagram Story.

Scott wrote, “I was so excited for him to wear this onesie.”

“I’ve had it on the table since Thanksgiving.”

After a long battle with brain cancer, Scott and Nick Cannon’s son died earlier this month.

The devastating news was revealed on the 41-year-old TV host’s eponymous talk show, though he later admitted that he was hesitant to discuss the tragedy.

Since then, Cannon has spoken out about his family’s bereavement, revealing.

