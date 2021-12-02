On World AIDS Day, Prince Harry writes a letter to his mother, Princess Diana, honoring her.

Princess Diana was well-known for her work with HIV-positive people and her efforts to raise awareness about the AIDS pandemic.

In a powerful public letter shared by ET Online on World AIDS Day 2021, her son Prince Harry has honored his compassionate mother.

“On this World AIDS Day, we [recognize]the 40 years that have shaped life for many,” Harry wrote in honor of his mother.

He went on to say, “We [honor]those whose lives have been cut short and reaffirm our commitment to a scientific community that has worked tirelessly against this disease.”

“Everything you stand for and have accomplished would be greatly appreciated by my mother.”

Thank you.” Harry also addressed the COVID-19 pandemic, and what he believes can be done to better protect future generations from similar dangers.

“Vaccinating the world is a test of our moral character, and when it comes to global vaccine equity, we are experiencing a spectacular failure,” he wrote.

Harry then made a comparison between the coronavirus response and the HIV pandemic of the past.

“We’ve yet again revealed over the past year, similar to the AIDS crisis, that the value of life depends on whether you were born and/or live in a rich nation, or a developing country,” he wrote.

Harry also called for “breaking Pharma monopolies” and urged world leaders to follow through on promises to deliver vaccine doses to developing countries.

“Let’s spend today celebrating and building on the work of champions who turned what was once a death sentence into a manageable condition,” Harry wrote later.

Let us continue to save lives and make a difference tomorrow.”

Diana passed away in August.

When a car she was riding in crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris on December 31, 1997, she was killed.

Two other passengers were killed: Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed and the driver Henri Paul.

Trevor Rees-Jones, Diana’s bodyguard, was among the survivors.

At the time of his mother’s tragic death, Harry was only 12 years old.

Prince William, his older brother, was 15 years old at the time.

In the years since her death, both sons have pledged to continue her legacy of outreach.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Prince Harry Honors Mom Princess Diana in Letter on World AIDS Day