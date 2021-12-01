On World AIDS Day, Prince Harry writes a letter to his mother, Princess Diana.

On World AIDS Day, Prince Harry honors his mother, Princess Diana, in a letter.

Prince Harry is continuing to support a cause that was close to his late mother’s heart, Princess Diana.

For World AIDS Day, the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote a letter highlighting the work done to help end the AIDS epidemic and drawing parallels between the AIDS crisis and the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“On this World AIDS Day, we honor the 40 years that have shaped many people’s lives.

“We pay tribute to those whose lives have been cut short and reaffirm our commitment to a scientific community that has fought this disease tirelessly,” he began.

“Everything you stand for and have accomplished would be deeply appreciated by my mother.”

Thank you for sharing our gratitude.”

Diana championed the fight against the HIV and AIDS epidemics during her brief life.

In the late 1980s, she was famously photographed shaking hands with a number of AIDS patients, at a time when many people incorrectly believed that those with the disease couldn’t be touched without spreading it to others.

AIDS patient is greeted by Princess Diana.

The father of two also took the time in his letter to highlight the disparities in global vaccine equity in the COVID pandemic.

“Vaccinating the world is a test of our moral character, and when it comes to global vaccine equity, we are experiencing a spectacular failure,” he wrote.

“Like the AIDS crisis, we’ve seen over the last year that the value of life is determined by whether you were born and/or live in a developed or developing country.”

Harry called for “breaking Pharma monopolies” and urged governments around the world to keep their promises to developing countries by delivering the doses they promised.

He also described it as “a betrayal of the next generation” to repeat past mistakes.

“Let’s spend today celebrating and building on the work of champions who turned what was once a death sentence into a manageable condition,” Harry said of the special day.

Let us continue to save lives and make a difference tomorrow.”

Harry isn’t the first celebrity to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

He was HIV tested live on camera in Barbados in 2016 alongside Rihanna.

Harry is also the patron of Sentebale, a charity that helps HIV-affected children in Lesotho and Botswana with their mental health and well-being.

