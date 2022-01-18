On ‘Yellowstone,’ Ryan Bingham is more than a cowboy.

On ‘Yellowstone,’ Ryan Bingham is more than just a cowboy.

Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western Yellowstone will recognize Ryan Bingham as ex-con and ranch hand Walker.

He’s frequently seen playing his guitar in the bunkhouse, filling it with music.

Which makes sense, given that Bingham is more than just a Yellowstone cowboy.

He’s also a Grammy-nominated songwriter and singer.

When he released his critically acclaimed debut album Mescalito in 2007, Bingham made a name for himself in the country and Americana music genres.

Bingham continued to record for the next decade and a half.

Roadhouse Sun, Tomorrowland, Junky Star, Fear and Saturday Night, Ryan Bingham Live, and American Love Song are among the songs on the album.

The song The Weary Kind, which he co-wrote with T-Bone Burnett for the film Crazy Heart, was Bingham’s most notable accomplishment in his music career.

Bingham performed the song for the film’s soundtrack, and the duo won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

In the film, Colin Farrell and Jeff Bridges performed renditions of the song, with Bingham and his Dead Horses band providing support.

According to Bingham, The Weary Kind was a song he wrote specifically for the film.

Director Scott Cooper sent him a script, which he read before writing the song, he told PopCulture.

Bingham explained, “I just wrote that song from reading the script before they filmed it.”

“I’m not sure where I was.”

I was driving through the countryside with my guitar in the backseat, and I just started playing that chord progression and writing that song.

When I returned home, I emailed Scott, and that was the end of it.

The rest is history,” says the author.

When Bingham was writing and directing the film Wind River, he met Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan for the first time.

He claims Sheridan asked him to write a song for the film, but it didn’t turn out.

“I never seemed to come up with anything that fit for the movies at the time,” Bingham explained, “but we always kept in touch and remained friends.”

When he was writing the Kevin Costner-led drama, he and Sheridan reached out to him again about writing songs, he told Wide Open Country in 2019.

Yellowstone is known for its amazing soundtrack, which features Bingham.

However, when Sheridan learned of Bingham’s cowboy past, he realized the singersongwriter deserved a larger role in the series.

“As soon as we…

