On Yellowstone, who is Rip?

On Yellowstone, who plays Rip?

The fictional drama series YELLOWSTONE is based on the Dutton family, who own Montana’s largest ranch.

After being taken in by the Duttons, one of the characters, Rip Wheeler, goes to work on the ranch.

Cole Hauser, an American actor, portrays Rip Wheeler in the film.

Cole was born in Santa Barbara, California on March 22, 1975.

Cole got his start in acting after graduating from high school at the age of 16 and coming from a family of entertainers.

Cole made his film debut with Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon, Chris O’Donnell, and Ben Affleck in School Ties in 1992.

He also appeared in the film Dazed and Confused, which was released the following year and starred Affleck.

Higher Learning and Good Will Hunting are two other films in which Cole has appeared.

Cole has appeared in a variety of television shows in addition to his major film roles.

The 46-year-old has been a regular on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone since 2018.

Rip Wheeler plays the Dutton family’s ranch foreman on the show.

He was taken in as a young runaway and has since formed a close bond with John Dutton, the ranch’s owner, similar to that of a father and son.

Rip frequently gets into fights with Kayce Dutton, John’s actual son, as a result of his devotion to John.

He’s also had an on-again, off-again relationship with John’s daughter, Beth Dutton.

In several flashbacks throughout the series, Kyle Red Silverstein plays Rip when he was younger.

Cole Hauser’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Cynthia Daniel, Cole’s wife, was born in the year 2006.

She is Brittany Daniel’s twin sister, and both of them are actresses.

Cynthia starred in the teen drama Sweet Valley High in the 1990s.

Steely Rose, Ryland, and Colt Daniel Hauser are the couple’s three children.

The Paramount Network has Yellowstone available for viewing.

Past episodes can be found on the subscription streaming services Peacock, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.