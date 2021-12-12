Once upon a time, Johnny Carson and Dick Van Dyke competed for a prestigious prize.

Dick Van Dyke and Johnny Carson once competed for a well-known prize.

Johnny Carson, the late-night host, and Dick Van Dyke, the sitcom star, both achieved legendary television fame through different means.

To some observers, the two, who were born just months apart in 1925, may have had a similar appeal.

Van Dyke starred in The Dick Van Dyke Show for five years and then went on to have a long acting career.

Carson, on the other hand, hosted The Tonight Show for 30 years before retiring to a largely private life in 1992.

But, before they became famous, they were in a competition for something that may surprise some fans.

Which of them got the coveted prize they both wanted, and who won it?

Most people associate Van Dyke with patriarch Rob Petrie and Mary Tyler Moore with his wife, Laura, from The Dick Van Dyke Show.

King of Late Night Carson, on the other hand, would have taken the lead if things had gone differently.

Carl Reiner based the show and the lead character on his own experiences, according to Parade.

Producer Sheldon Leonard, on the other hand, didn’t think Reiner was the right fit for his own role.

So it came down to Carson and Van Dyke in the end.

Thanks to his Broadway experience, Van Dyke was able to land the role and five years of work.

The Dick Van Dyke show first aired in 1961 and has since become a beloved classic.

Van Dyke has had a long acting career, starring in shows like Diagnosis Murder and movies like Mary Poppins, even after the final episode aired in 1966.

Van Dyke has five Primetime Emmys, a Tony Award, and a Grammy to his credit.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth to be (dollar)50 million in 2021.

But, needless to say, Carson’s situation did not appear to be too bad.

Groucho Marx, Joan Crawford, and Tony Bennett appeared on Johnny Carson’s first “Tonight” show (October 1, 1962): (hashtag)APpic.twitter.commGQoh60njG

Carson became the host of The Tonight Show the following year, cementing his place in pop culture.

He was a steady and comforting presence in millions of living rooms on any given night from 1962 to 1992.

Carson won six Emmy Awards during his time on the show…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Johnny Carson’s 1st “Tonight” show (October 1, 1962) included Groucho Marx, Joan Crawford, Tony Bennett: #APpic.twitter.com/mGQoh60njG — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 7, 2014