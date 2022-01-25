One actor on ‘This Is Us’ was aware of Kate and Toby’s divorce before Chrissy Metz.

One actor on ‘This Is Us’ knew about Kate and Toby’s divorce before Chrissy Metz.

With each new episode of This Is Us Season 6, viewers learn a little more about the truth behind Kate and Toby’s breakup.

And, while not all of the puzzle pieces have yet to fall into place, it appears that their divorce will be painful.

Fans, thankfully, have time to prepare for that day.

But one actor has had more time to prepare for Kate and Toby’s divorce than anyone else.

Kate and Toby would divorce in the next five years, according to the Season 5 finale of This Is Us, and Kate would remarry Phillip.

In the episode, Toby also took a job that required him to travel to San Francisco on a weekly basis.

And, based on what viewers saw in Season 6, the couple’s demise may be due to their separation.

Kate and Toby struggled to find a rhythm as parents in Season 6 Episode 3 of This Is Us.

Toby missed one of Jack’s naps because he was unaware of his sleep schedule.

This blunder led to a minor brawl between the husband and wife.

Kate went out alone while Toby stayed at home with the kids instead of having a date night.

By the end of the episode, they had worked out their differences.

Toby even purchased a Big Green Egg Smoker for his family to make memories with.

However, a flash-forward to Jack as an adult using the smoker was included in the hour.

During the scene, Jack and his wife Lucy implied that his parents’ marriage was broken by an accident involving the smoker.

Toby is known for his grand gestures.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Sterling K Brown, Justin Hartley, and Chrissy Metz, who play Randall, Kevin, and Kate in This Is Us, were interviewed.

Meyers asked Brown if he knew secrets about This Is Us before anyone else did during their conversation about the show’s final season.

Brown responded, “I may know some things that other people don’t.”

“I used to spend a lot of time in the writers’ room.”

Simply listening to them make sausage was one of my favorite things to do.

And I’d put everything I had into it.

I believe I was aware of Chrissy’s divorce before she was.

Then I recall speaking with her after she found out, and…

