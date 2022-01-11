One cast member of ‘Twilight’ described the wedding as “magical.”

One member of the cast of ‘Twilight’ described the wedding as’magical.’

Despite the fact that The Twilight Saga contains many significant moments, certain scenes were burdened with extra weight.

Fans had high expectations for some plot elements because the five films were based on a hugely popular book series.

The wedding scene was one that the cast and crew wanted to nail.

The wedding between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, which takes place in Breaking Dawn – Part 1, is a major event.

While the couple declared their love in Twilight, the wedding is one of the last times Bella’s family and friends will see her in her human form.

While Bella is initially hesitant to marry at such a young age, she eventually becomes as emotional as other brides.

When filming the wedding scene, Kristen Stewart (who played Bella in the Twilight movies) became nearly as emotional as her character.

Perhaps part of her emotion stemmed from the crew’s creation of such lovely wedding scenery.

Ashley Greene (who played Alice Cullen) recalled how visually stunning the wedding set was in an interview with Collider.

The Twilight actor revealed, “The actual aesthetic of the wedding was a surprise to me and a lot of people because they just created it one day and we were ushered to set.”

“I thought it was lovely.

They did an outstanding job, in my opinion.

It has a very personal feel to it, but it’s also very elegant and enchanting.

It was very well done, in my opinion.”

Greene was wowed by the set, but it wasn’t the only thing.

She was also smitten by the purple maid of honor gown she wore to the Twilight wedding.

In fact, she had the opportunity to collaborate closely with the costume designer on something truly unique to her character.

“I got to work with our costume designers in creating the dress because it was custom made,” the Twilight actor recalled.

“They were great because they let me partner and collaborate with them to create something that was still in the realm of the wedding and the other bridesmaids’ dresses, but also very true to Alice,” says the designer.

It’d…

