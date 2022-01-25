One Cast Member Recalls Being Shocked at ‘Six in the Morning’ in ‘Twilight’

Regardless of how you feel about the Twilight films, a lot of work went into making them.

The cast and crew faced a difficult task in bringing mythical characters to life.

This was especially true in the series’ first film.

Twilight was made on a very low budget because it wasn’t expected to perform as well as it did.

The vampires’ looks were mostly created manually because there wasn’t enough money for a lot of CGI.

For some of the Twilight cast members, undergoing extensive hair and makeup multiple times a day was standard procedure.

To match their characters’ appearance, many of the actors had to dye their natural hair.

Makeup was particularly difficult to master.

The vampires put themselves through numerous tests to ensure that they were the perfect shade of alabaster.

Peter Facinelli, who plays Carlisle Cullen, revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that his role as the benevolent patriarch of the Cullen family required a week of makeup tests.

The Cast of ‘Twilight’ Thought They Were Making a’Small-ish Film’

“It took a while to figure out,” the Twilight actress said of the difficult task.

“I did a week of makeup tests because they wanted their own tone and they wanted to make sure the skin wasn’t too ridiculously Marcel Marceau, but pale enough that you could believe this person was a vampire,” she says.

Facinelli continued, recalling one of the most distressing aspects of the process.

The Twilight cast reportedly received electric shocks while getting their makeup done.

He explained, “I remember one product they used was this battery-charged airbrush makeup thing.”

“Because it’s an ionizer, it’ll give you a little shock if the makeup artist touches you while using it.”

At six a.m., that was always entertaining.”

‘Twilight’: How the Bad Weather Aided the Cast in Forming a Family

Another unsettling aspect of the hair and makeup process was the actors’ use of contact lenses to give the vampires their odd eye colors.

“We had to get in, put the contact lenses in, which was a little more difficult for some than others,” Facinelli said of his Twilight co-stars.

All of the contacts mentioned above were hand-painted to achieve a distinct color.

Obviously, some members of the cast had…

