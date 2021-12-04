One Chicago fan wishes to see the Halstead brothers, Jay and Will, together more frequently.

One Chicago fan wishes to see the Halstead brothers, Jay and Will, together more often.

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD are all part of the same universe, according to one Chicago fan.

Several of the characters in these shows are actually siblings, and they occasionally cross over.

Detective Jay Halstead of the Chicago Police Department and Dr.

Will Halstead and Will Halstead from Chicago Med are brothers, and their fans want to see them more often together.

The Halstead brothers grew up on Chicago’s South Side.

Their mother died of cancer, and neither brother gets along well with their father, Pat.

Jay and his father never truly reconcile, though Will does in the future.

Nick Gehlfuss portrays Will, the oldest brother.

At Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, he is promoted to ED supervising attending physician.

Jay, his younger brother, works for Hank Voight’s Intelligence Unit as a detective.

Fans had a lot more opportunities to see the brothers interact in crossover episodes in previous seasons.

One Chicago hasn’t had a major crossover episode in a long time, and fans are eagerly anticipating it.

They especially want to see Will and Jay reunited.

One fan even proposed a spin-off series centered on the two.

They asked on Reddit, “Does anyone else *really* want a Jay and Will mini-series?”

“Like, the way things are going, Jay will most likely be off Chicago PD by the end of the season, and Will is in a great position to leave Med for a while.”

Others aren’t ready for Jay and Will to leave their One Chicago shows, but they would love to see them together more often.

“I’m not sure about a mini-series, but I’d love to see more of them together as brothers.”

Another fan wrote, “I mean, even when Jay was shot, we didn’t see any Will.”

“I miss how Jay would be on Med a lot more in the earlier seasons, you almost never see them together anymore,” a Reddit user agreed.

Jay’s appearance in Season 7 of Chicago Med has not been completely ruled out by NBC.

In Chicago Med Season 7, there are still a few episodes left, and Jay could appear and reunite with his brother.

On November 1, Wolf Entertainment sent out a message via Twitter.

That may have happened on March 3, 2021…

