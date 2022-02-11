One Chicago News: The current seasons of ‘Chicago PD,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ and ‘Chicago Fire’ will receive an additional ten episodes.

Chicago PD Season 9, Chicago Med Season 7, and Chicago Fire Season 10 are all on the way for NBC’s One Chicago.

Although the shows are currently on hiatus for the winter, there is some good news for fans.

All three One Chicago shows will return with a new season.

Here’s the most up-to-date information on how many episodes the shows will have when they return.

Prior to the February hiatus, Chicago PD Season 9, Chicago Med Season 7, and Chicago Fire Season 10 all ended on cliffhangers.

And fans are excited to see what’s next.

While some viewers expected the season to end soon after the shows returned, it appears that fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch their favorite shows for months to come.

NBC’s head of scheduling, Steve Kern, spoke with Variety about what’s coming up.

In terms of the current seasons, he stated, “We have 22 episodes for the Chicago shows.”

“It’s a 35-week season.”

So we’ll have to schedule repeats or preemptions for the next 12 or 13 weeks to get the shows to fit into the season.

I’m delighted to have a preemption that I know will perform well, namely the Winter Olympics.”

Prior to the Winter Olympics, 12 new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med were all broadcast.

That means there will be ten new episodes before the season ends.

The current seasons should last until April 2022.

When will Chicago Med Season 7, Chicago PD Season 9, and Chicago Fire Season 10 return, with ten new episodes for NBC’s One Chicago shows?

According to One Chicago Center, new episodes of the shows will premiere on Wednesday, Feb.

23rd, 2022

NBC is broadcasting the Winter Olympics until February.

2022 will be the year.

There don’t appear to be any more major hiatuses planned for the shows.

With ten new episodes, fans may be able to anticipate the three shows’ season finale on April 27th.

However, fans hoping for a major One Chicago crossover event in 2022 should not hold their breath.

Smaller crossover events, however, appear to be in the works.

“At this time, we don’t have a major crossover planned,” Chicago Med executive producer Diane Frolov told TV Insider.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.