One day after his brother Jason’s breakup, Brett Oppenheim reflects on his split from Tina Louise.

One Day After Brother Jason’s Breakup, Brett Oppenheim Reflects on His Split From Tina Louise

Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louise have ended their relationship, while Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause have just announced their split.

Both Oppenheim brothers are single, it turns out.

While Jason Oppenheim’s breakup with Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause made headlines, his twin Brett Oppenheim announced his own breakup on the same day.

On Tuesday, December 12th, during an Instagram Q&A,

Brett, 21, revealed he was “single” less than a year after marrying Tina Louise, writing on her Instagram Story, “Brett is my ex, but we remain very good friends.”

Brett has now stated his position on the matter.

“I am thankful for Tina.”

On December 12, he wrote on social media, alongside a gallery of photos of the two, “For your love, your laugh, your smile, and our enduring friendship.”

21.

“Tina is the most genuine… loving…beautiful woman I could ever dream of…with the most breathtaking smile,” continued the real estate mogul.

“I will always love her and be her friend,” says the narrator.

“Awwww you lil s–t! Love you always x,” Tina said, making it clear that things between them are fine.

Jason broke up with Chrishell after five months of dating less than 24 hours ago.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and will always love and support one another,” Jason wrote in a post before revealing why they split up. “While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.”

Later in the day, Chrishell seemed to confirm the reason for the split in her own post.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and aside from our ideas about family ultimately not aligning, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” the Dancing With the Stars alum shared.

When it comes to having children, she noted that “men have the luxury of time that women do not.”

“I very much hope to one day have a family,” Chrishell continued, “and the decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind.”

Thank you for your consideration and assistance to those who are aware.”

There don’t appear to be any resentments on either side, but the Oppenheims’ holiday table might…

