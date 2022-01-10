One day after the actor’s death, Bob Saget’s family and Full House co-stars gather at his wife Kelly Rizzo’s home in a sad reunion.

One day after the actor’s death, Bob Saget’s family and Full House co-stars arrive at wife Kelly Rizzo’s home in a sad reunion.

One day after Bob Saget’s tragic death, KELLY Rizzo was consoled by his family and celebrity friends.

On Sunday, hotel staff at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida discovered the Full House star dead.

The Sun obtained exclusive photos of the actorcomedian’s famous friends arriving at his home.

Candace Cameron Bure, 45, kept her composure as she arrived at Bob and Kelly’s family home, but she was visibly moved online.

Aggie Merz, Kelly’s close friend, was spotted at the house on Monday.

As she waited to enter the house, the Chicago native had suitcases in tow.

She had paid tribute to the late comedian on Instagram a few hours before.

“A true friend with loving advice and a kind soul, Bob would go to great lengths for the people in his life,” she exclaimed.

“I’m in complete shock and excruciating pain.”

Our hearts are shattered.

Bob, you will be sorely missed.”

Candace shared a photo of herself and her on-screen father hugging after learning of his death.

“I love you sooooo much,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

I’m not ready to say my goodbyes.

35 years was insufficient.”

Candace shared yet another photo, this time of the entire cast of Full House.

“We came together as a TV family 35 years ago, but we became a real family,” she wrote in the caption.

We are now grieving as a family.

“Bob made us laugh so hard that we cried.”

Our tears are now flowing in sadness, but also in gratitude for all the wonderful memories of our sweet, kind, funny, and cherished Bob.

“To us guys, he was a brother, to us girls, and to all of us, he was a father.”

“Bob, we love you so much,” she continued.

In honor of Bob, we ask that you hug the people you care about.

“No one hugs like Bob.”

“John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley, and Mary-Kate” were among those who signed the post.

From 1987 to 1996, Bob co-starred in the hit family sitcom with his co-stars. However, the beloved show was resurrected when Netflix picked it up for a reboot, Fuller House, in 2016.

While staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday, Bob passed away.

The comedian had been on stage performing hours before he was discovered inside his hotel room.

At around 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department and fire department were dispatched to the hotel after a hotel employee discovered Bob’s body.

He was declared dead on the spot.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a report of an unresponsive man in the hotel…

