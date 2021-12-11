One Episode of ‘The Office’ Was a True Break From the Status Quo

During its nine-season run, The Office explored a wide range of themes and plots.

There was plenty of room for the show to defy convention over the course of the 201 episodes.

However, during the time they aired, some episodes were particularly unusual.

Season 3 of the hit NBC comedy had one such episode.

Kelly Kapoor invites the entire office to celebrate Diwali in an episode titled “Diwali.”

The holiday is known as a “Festival of Lights.”

Michael Scott, on the other hand, mistook the holiday for Halloween in America, resulting in awkward hilarity.

But where did the episode’s concept come from?

The hilarious “Diwali” episode can be credited to Mindy Kaling.

Kaling served as a writer on the show in addition to portraying Kelly.

Kaling recalled her parents taking her to Diwali celebrations as a child as an Indian-American.

She recalled going to temple and learning about various holidays in an interview with NPR.

She pitched a Diwali-themed episode to Greg Daniels, creator of The Office, based on her personal experiences.

“I was so excited when Greg Daniels – and so much of the credit goes to him for even allowing us to do that because educating Americans on ethnic holidays isn’t exactly high on a corporation’s list of things they want to do with their TV sitcom,” The Office writer shared.

“However, when I pitched it to Greg, he had the best response, which was simply that no other network would do something like that.”

So let us do something for the American people that no one else will.”

Kaling began thinking about how she wanted the characters to act once the idea for an Office episode was approved.

She’d attended Diwali festivals before, but she wasn’t well-versed in the holiday.

She thought this would be a good quality to pass on to her character.

Kelly, despite inviting all of her coworkers to the holiday, is pretty clueless about it, as fans will recall.

Kaling has another connection to the episode in addition to writing and starring in “Diwali.”

Kaling revealed in an interview with Office Ladies that her parents are…

