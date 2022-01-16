‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ featured real patients: ‘We had an arsonist working in the art department,’ says one character.

Many people, whether they’ve seen the film or not, can tell you that One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is about mental patients and stars Jack Nicholson.

Those who have seen the film will almost certainly tell you how good it is and how many Oscars it won back in the day — both of which are true.

Some intriguing behind-the-scenes stories have recently surfaced.

We’ve got all the inside scoop on how the film came to be, as well as some unexpected production elements that fans may not be aware of.

In the early 1960s, author Ken Kesey wrote One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

According to The Guardian, legendary actor Kirk Douglas was so taken with the book that he bought the rights to it soon after it was published in 1962.

After adapting the novel into a Broadway play in 1963, Douglas played Randall Patrick McMurphy, the central character.

Douglas worked for years on a story about a single man fighting the system.

However, it wasn’t until the 1970s that he delegated the project to his son, actor Michael Douglas.

With Milos Forman directing, Michael and Saul Zaentz produced the film.

Kirk was too old to play McMurphy at that point.

Hal Ashby, who was in the running to direct the film at the time, suggested Jack Nicholson for the part.

The project was six months behind schedule due to Nicholson’s schedule.

However, it worked to their advantage because it gave them more time to put together the perfect cast.

Martini was played by actor Danny DeVito in the 1971 off-Broadway production, so he was an easy choice for the part.

Will Sampson was discovered through a used car dealer Douglas met on a plane in Oregon.

Nurse Ratched wasn’t the first choice for Louise Fletcher.

Forman considered Shelley Duvall for the role after seeing Thieves Like Us.

Instead, he became interested in casting Fletcher, who was ultimately cast in the role.

Things started to get interesting when Douglas and Zaentz decided to film the movie in a real mental hospital in Oregon.

They started filming in January 1975.

By three o’clock in the afternoon, it was already dark, creating a dingy atmosphere for filming.

When you consider the risk it posed to the hospital’s administration, filming in an actual mental asylum was a tough sell.

The hospital’s director, Dean Brooks, ended up playing Dr.

In comes Spivey…

