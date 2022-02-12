One houseguest willingly leaves, while another is eliminated on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

‘Celebrity Big Brother’: One Houseguest Leaves Willingly, While Another Is Evicted

Julie Chen Moonves began Friday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother by saying, “Two sides of the house are at odds.”

Season 3 is in full swing, and the stars are plotting, strategizing, and forming alliances.

However, before the stars said “bye, bye, bye” to one celebrity, that celebrity chose to leave voluntarily.

But first, UFC champion Miesha Tate won Head of Household for the second time this week, putting Cynthia Bailey of Real Housewives of Atlanta and former Queer Eye star Carson Kressley on the block.

However, Meisha and Todrick Hall quickly realized that Chris Kirkpatrick and Shanna Moakler were also threats as they strategized.

Before they could plan any further, the group received word that Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan had dropped out of the game and gone home.

“I have some important news to share with you, Houseguests.”

Chris Kattan will no longer be a part of the Big Brother house,” Miesha read aloud from a note.

“He wants you to know that he’s fine, and he’ll send a video message later to explain his departure.”

Thank you, houseguests,” he said, before sending a sweet message to the rest of the guests.

The Power of Veto competition was held with an elimination still to come.

Those chosen had to ride a toy reindeer and stack as many snowflakes as they could in a game called “Reindeer Riders.”

The winner would be the one who had the most stacks.

Shanna was declared the winner of the Power of Veto after all was said and done.

Shanna saved Carson from the chopping block after holding the Veto meeting.

Miesha was then given the task of selecting his replacement, Kirkpatrick, a former ally.

“Unfortunately, Shanna has forced my hand since she blindsided me.”

And because Chris has recently given me reason to doubt his loyalty, I had no choice but to back him up,” Miesha explained.

“However, it is unpleasant.”

Shanna and Miesha were becoming agitated as the power balance shifted.

Meanwhile, Kirkpatrick tried to console Shanna by telling her that this is exactly what they wanted.

With tensions running high, Cynthia and Todd Bridges got into an unexpected fight after she asked him if he had a problem with her.

“Now it’s personal,” the former Housewife sobbed as the live eviction loomed just minutes away.

It was time to vote, and it was a no-brainer.

