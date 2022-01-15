One iconic scene was “the craziest thing to do,” according to the director of “Twilight.”

The Director of ‘Twilight’ Says One Iconic Scene Was ‘The Craziest Thing to Do’

Catherine Hardwicke had a small budget compared to the other Twilight movie directors.

Even so, with the (dollar)37 million she was given, Hardwicke was able to create something truly unique.

Twilight has some truly unique and particularly memorable scenes, despite or perhaps because of its distinct indie feel.

The iconic baseball scene is unquestionably a highlight of Twilight.

Fans will remember the vampiric Cullen family speeding through a friendly game of “America’s favorite pastime,” a scene that is fun, dynamic, unique, and truly fascinating to watch.

However, filming it was a bit of a nightmare.

Hardwicke knew the baseball scene would be difficult to film when he agreed to do it.

Despite this, she was adamant about bringing the scene to life in a way that would enchant the audience.

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke was candid in an interview with Insider about her thought process when conceptualizing the scene.

Hardwicke revealed, “I thought it was about the craziest thing to do, to get to make a vampire baseball sequence.”

“So I was like, ‘We’ve just got to make this as amazing as we can.'” Though the director was successful in making the Twilight baseball scene amazing, filming the scene presented a number of difficulties.

When filming the iconic Twilight scene, Hardwicke faced a number of challenges, including bad weather and financial constraints.

Portland, Oregon was used to film the baseball scene.

The weather was particularly wet and rainy, despite the fact that the location was beautiful and magical.

Hardwicke recalled, “We were filming in the winter because that’s when you get the most overcast.”

“We couldn’t have bright sunlight because the vampires would have to sparkle,” says the narrator.

We couldn’t afford to have them gleaming all of the time.

It was very expensive to create CGI sparkling.”

Continuing on, the Twilight director reflected on how the constant downpour made her job even more difficult.

“The weather was not on our side,” Hardwicke recalled.

“And you can’t have it raining because of all the makeup and hair.”

In the pouring rain, they just don’t look like the cool vampires.”

Obviously, the torrential rain and bitter cold…

