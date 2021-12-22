One iconic song by Whitney Houston was featured in the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ tribute to Tony Stark.

One iconic song by Whitney Houston was included in the tribute to Tony Stark in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

Peter Parker in high school was depicted in Spider-Man: Far From Home by Marvel Studios.

Students from the Midtown School of Science and Technology even made a video tribute to Tony Stark and the other Avengers who have died, with a Whitney Houston song setting the tone.

What we know so far about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man sequel

Even the most powerful heroes on the planet could not control all six infinity stones.

During Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark took the stones to finally save the universe from Thanos and his minions, ending Thanos’ reign with a snap of his fingers.

Unfortunately, this character died as a result of the process, and Peter Parker and his aunt were present at the private funeral.

Tony Stark was mourned by many people, not just his Avengers teammates and family.

Even students at the Midtown School of Science and Technology created a presentation about this superhero, complete with a Houston classic playing in the background.

This tribute included photos of the fallen Avengers who helped destroy Thanos, as well as plenty of still images and fade-in effects.

There’s a picture of Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow), Vision, and Peter Parker’s mentor Tony Stark among them.

Without doves superimposed over the images and Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” playing softly in the background, it wouldn’t be an emotional tribute.

This was in stark contrast to Spider-Man: Homecoming’s first trailer, which featured a fun vlog created by Peter Parker.

The superhero recounted his first flight and meeting the other Avengers in the article.

Tony Stark made an appearance, assuring Peter Parker’s aunt that he wasn’t fighting crime in another country.

(Which, of course, was Spider-Man’s plan.)

Spider-Man and Iron Man’s close relationship was first revealed in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Fans of Spider-Man will be even more heartbroken by Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame.

During his class trip to Europe in the sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker was still dealing with the emotional toll of losing his mentor.

Despite rumors that Spider-Man would be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland returned for a third Spider-Man film, in which he co-starred with Zendaya as MJ. Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on December 7, 2018.

2021

Spider-Man dealt with the ramifications of opening the multiverse in this recently released production.

He even secured the services of Dr.

Strange got involved, which made things even more complicated for him…

