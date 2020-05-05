One Last Hurrah: These Celebrity Couples Took a Breakup Vacation

Talk about ending on a high note.

Just before announcing their split, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler had gone on a family vacation to the Bahamas, spending three weeks together with their three children.

With a source telling E! News “that their marriage has been over” for some time now, it seems this trip served as a final vacation together before announcing their decision to divorce after almost seven years of marriage.

But Cavallari and Cutler are far from the first celebrity couple to go on one final vacation together before parting ways, with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston infamously being photographed embracing on a beach just days before their shocking split and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner going on their annual family vacation after announcing their separation.

Here are some celebrity couples who took intimate vacations together and enjoyed some fun in the sun just before announcing their separation…and some who even vacationed together just after making the news official.