‘One Moment I Shall Regret to My Dying Day,’ Betty White said of her encounter with Fred Astaire.

‘One Moment I Shall Regret to My Dying Day,’ Betty White called the incident with Fred Astaire.

Betty White, the star of The Golden Girls, died on December 31, 2021, and her fans are still mourning her death.

Over the years, the legendary actor made a lot of famous friends, including movie star Fred Astaire.

White previously mentioned a time when she missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime chance to work with the dance legend.

White described how she and her husband, Password host Allen Ludden, started chatting with another couple, Ava and Richard McKenzie, at a party in her book, If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t).

The two couples got along so well that they decided to spend the rest of their evening together over dinner.

Ava’s father, it turns out, was Fred Astaire, the legendary dancer.

Astaire was a game show fan, which White and Ludden soon discovered.

“When Ava told us her father loved game shows in general, but was a Password aficionado,” White wrote, “we thought it was polite party talk.”

“As it turned out, it was correct.”

When his daughter invited them to her home, White and Ludden were able to meet the Royal Wedding star.

“Ava invited us to a small dinner a short time later,” The Golden Girls alum recalled.

“Meeting the legendary Fred Astaire was a dream come true for us.

He, in turn, couldn’t get enough of Password questions.”

Astaire’s sister, Adele, was introduced to White and Ludden.

When the couple went to London to see Ava and Richard, they also went to Ireland to see Adele.

Astaire’s seriousness about Password was demonstrated by White.

“We had all come in from a walk… to be told that Mr.

“From Beverly Hills, Astaire had called,” White recalled.

“Fred wasn’t calling to speak with his sister or daughter; he wanted to speak with Allen to find out why a specific clue on Password had been disallowed!”

Astaire’s devotion to the show astounded White and Ludden, making their trip to Europe that much more memorable.

“It was like waking up smiling from one of those dreams,” she wrote.

“Getting a call from Fred Astaire only added to the enigma.”

The legendary dancer once attended a party hosted by White and Ludden

